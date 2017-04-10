A summary of police activity in the city of Canfield and Austintown:

CANFIELD

March 26

Sick raccoon: An officer killed a sick raccoon in the 200 block of Southview Road.

March 28

Telephone harassment: A report of telephone harassment was made by a person who lives in a home in the 600 block of Blueberry Hill.

March 29

Receiving stolen property: Police arrested David Juillerat, 30, of South Heights, Youngstown, on two counts of receiving stolen property, and Mitchell Glay, 28, of South Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, on two counts of receiving stolen property.

Warrants: Police arrested John Wagner, 30, of Salem-Unity Road, Salem, on a traffic charge and on multiple warrants for failure to appear, and Russell Wagner, 59, of Salem-Unity Road, Salem, on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Drug paraphernalia: Police arrested Delanie Bianco, 27, of Elmwood Avenue, Austintown, on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

March 30

Drug abuse: Police arrested Raylana Madison, 26, of Dupont Street, Youngstown, on a charge of drug abuse.

March 31

Warrant: Police arrested David Shine, 35, of South Truesdale Avenue, Youngstown, on a Weathersfield Township warrant for failure to appear on a traffic charge.

April 2

Drug abuse: Police arrested David DeRose, 31, of Bonnie Brae, Warren, on charges of drug abuse and drug paraphernalia.

AUSTINTOWN

March 27

Theft: A man took a charger and a phone from Walmart, 6001 Mahoning Ave. The merchandise was recovered, however.

Theft: Medication was taken from a vehicle parked in the service department area at Walmart.

Theft: A backpack with clothes in it and an iPhone were stolen from Austintown Fitch High School, 4560 Falcon Drive.

March 28

Obstructing official business: Police arrested Christopher Bronser, 21, of Carnegie Avenue on a warrant for assault out of Campbell Municipal Court and for obstructing official business, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Criminal damaging: Three windows were broken with rocks thrown through them at a home in the 200 block of South Meridian Road.

Criminal damaging: A rear window was shattered at a home in the 500 block of Purdue Avenue.

Theft: An iPhone was stolen from Walmart.

Criminal damaging: A window was broken out at a home in the 4000 block of Washington Square Drive.

Theft: Two checks were stolen and then cashed at a home in the 6000 block of Ruby Court.

Theft: Police arrested Megan Spare, 26, of Eddie Street, Youngstown, on a theft charge. Police accuse her of taking $77.18 in merchandise from Walmart. She was also arrested on a warrant for theft from Girard Municipal Court.

Drug offense: Police arrested Ross Deweese, 27, of Furnace Street, Mineral Ridge, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, drug-abuse instruments and cocaine.

Theft: An undetermined amount of money was taken from the Meridian Drive Thru, 888 N. Meridian Road.

March 29

Drug offense: Police issued summons to two juvenile offenders on drug offenses reported at a home in the 2000 block of Amberly Avenue.

Telecommunications harassment: Unwanted texts from a female were reported to a person at a home in the 1000 block of South Raccoon Road.

Criminal damaging: A women’s bathroom had two stall doors damaged at Austintown Township Park, 6000 Kirk Road.

Theft/recovered property: Keys were stolen and a car taken from an apartment in the 1000 block of Compass West Drive. The vehicle was later found in Youngstown.

March 30

Theft: French doors that were placed on the side of a garage were stolen from a home in the 4000 block of Woodridge Drive.

Breaking and entering: A four-wheeler was stolen from a garage at a home in the 100 block of Carnegie Avenue.

Juvenile runaway: A teen runaway was returned after being handed over to Youngstown police. The child ran away from a home in the 5000 block of Mahoning Avenue.

March 31

Warrant: Police arrested Heather Herron, 38, of Virginia Drive, on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic violation.

Theft: Police issued a summons to Leanna Razo, 36, of Freemont Avenue, and Adam Feliciano, 41, also of Freemont, on a theft charge. Police said they fled after taking $87.20 in merchandise from Walmart.

Drug overdose: An overdose victim was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital after an incident at a home in the 2000 block of Vollmer Drive.

Recovered property: A Huntington Bank bank card was recovered after being reported missing.

Theft: Credit cards and money were stolen from a home in the 1000 block of Laurie Drive.

April 1

Theft: Credit-card fraud was reported at a home in the 4000 block of Shadow Oak Drive, with $9,779.40 charged on it.

Criminal damaging: A pop machine was damaged at the Austintown Soccer Fields, 805 Ohltown Road. The lock was damaged as well.

Unauthorized use of an automobile: A 1998 Oldsmobile was taken without the permission of a person who lives at a home in 900 block of Compass West apartments.

April 2

Weapons offense: Police arrested a 17-year-old male on a theft charge for taking a handgun from a home in the 100 block of South Four Mile Run Road.

Criminal damaging: Apartment walls were punched at a home in the 5000 block of Callaway Circle.

Theft: An undetermined amount of money was taken from a home in the 100 block of Beverly Avenue.

Domestic violence: Police arrested William Strahan, 38, of South Rosemont Avenue, on the charge at a home in the 300 block of South Rosemont.