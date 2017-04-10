YOUNGSTOWN

NAMI Mahoning Valley will offer a Peer to Peer class beginning April 18 at its offices in downtown Youngstown, 201 Wick Ave.

The 10-week program is open to adults diagnosed with mental illness. Peer to Peer teaches about diagnosis, symptoms, medication and coping strategies for living with mental illness. It is taught by NAMI trained facilitators.

Registration is required by Friday by calling 330-727-9268 or email staff@namimv.org.