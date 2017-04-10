Staff report

Citizens and scientists will stand up for data-driven policy-making April 22 at Unitarian Universalist Church of Youngstown, 1105 Elm St., with a march and rally. It will accent recent concerns by science leaders who claim scientific evidence that informs Americans on critical issues, such as vaccine safety and climate change, is being rejected or ignored by the President Donald Trump administration.

Organizers are planning events for the day, which will begin with a march around the perimeter of Wick Park on the North Side. Participants will return to the church for speakers on the front steps as well as educational table displays about science in the basement meeting room.

In addition, donations will be collected for OH WOW! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science and Technology in downtown Youngstown.