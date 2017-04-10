JOBS
Herbs and supplements discussion planned



Published: Sun, April 9, 2017 @ 2:23 p.m.

SALEM

Dr. Brian J. Sabol, a pharmacy specialist at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, will present “Herbs and Supplements: Helpful or Harmful?” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Salem Public Library, 821 E. State St.

Sabol will discuss dietary supplements, Health and Education Act, and explain the oversight of the Federal Department of Agriculture in the manufacturing of herbal products.

Registration is required by calling the library at 330-332-0042, or visiting www.salem.lib.oh.us.

