Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

An event to raise awareness about sexual assault will take place April 21 at Youngstown State University.

The YWCA of Youngstown and the Interfraternity Council at YSU is working with the Walk a Mile in Her Shoes Foundation on the march that aims to “stop rape, sexual assault and gender violence,” according to a news release.

Men from YSU and around the community are invited to walk a mile in high heels. Multiple police, fire, EMT and local government agencies will participate.

Participants are asked to bring their own high-heeled shoes and are encouraged to spray paint them red.

To register, visit cms.ysu.edu/administrative-offices/greek-life/walk-mile-her-shoes-0. There is a $25 team registration fee, with five people permitted on each team.

The event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Watson and Tressel Training Site.

Organizations that would like an event representative to come speak to them should contact Jay King at jfking01@student.ysu.edu or at 330-397-4702.