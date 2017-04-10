JOBS
Egypt declares state of emergency after bombings kill scores at Christian churches



Published: Sun, April 9, 2017 @ 3:43 p.m.

Associated Press

CAIRO

Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has declared a state of emergency for three months after two suicide bombings killed scores of Christians in two church attacks on Palm Sunday.

El-Sissi accused countries he didn’t name of fueling instability in Egypt, saying that “Egyptians have foiled plots and efforts by countries and fascist, terrorist organizations that tried to control Egypt.”

The army chief-turned-president hasn’t detailed the legal measures needed to declare the state of emergency but according to the Egyptian constitution, the parliament majority must vote in favor of the state of emergency.

Egypt declared a state of emergency in the months that followed the military ouster of the Islamist President Mohammed Morsi when his supporters staged mass demonstrations that descended into violence.

