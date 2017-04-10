BOARDMAN

Ohio isn’t just a place where legends like LeBron James are born.

It’s a place where technology is born.

Now the Cleveland Cavaliers have combined both to connect with fans and have fans connect to the team.

The defending NBA champions are doing this with their Wine & Gold Nation website and app for iPhones and Android devices created by Boardman-based Drund, a social media platform developer.

“It’s just another example of us trying to continue to enhance the fan experience,” said Mike Conley, vice president of digital for the Cavs. “We are very civic-minded. We are beyond thrilled to [connect] with a local software developer.”

Drund’s offices are located at 945 Boardman-Canfield Road Suite No. 8, where there are several Youngstown State University graduates working hard at their passion every day.

Read the full story Monday in The Vindicator and on Vindy.com