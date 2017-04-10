JOBS
Annual United Way meeting set Thursday



Published: Sun, April 9, 2017 @ 5:07 p.m.

POLAND

United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley will host its annual meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Lake Club, 1140 Paulin Road. Tickets are $40 each, and a table for eight is $320.

The title sponsor is Chemical Bank, program sponsor is Forty Two Event Production and awards sponsor is AIM NationaLease.

To register, visit www.ymvunitedway.org/annual-meeting-1.

For information, email Roxann Sebest at rsebest@ymvunitedway.org or call 330-746-8494.

