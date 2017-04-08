YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown area Eastern Europeans celebrated their heritage and contributions to Ohio, the United States and, especially, the Mahoning Valley during the second annual Eastern European Month in Ohio.

The event Saturday at First Presbyterian Church on Wick Avenue featured local residents talking about people and organizations of their ethnicity to raise awareness of what they have contributed to the Mahoning Valley.

It was organized by Loretta Ekoniak president of the American Slovak Cultural Association, of Beaver Township, who grew up in Youngstown. She raised up the names of Dr. John Melnick, a radiologist who founded The Rose Melnick Medical Museum at Youngstown State University; and David Dravecky, motivational speaker and former major league baseball pitcher. The baseball career of Dravecky, a graduate of Boardman High School and Youngstown State University, was ended by cancer in his throwing arm.

Ekoniak’s husband, Michael, noted there are also female Slovaks who made their mark and brought fame to the Valley.

