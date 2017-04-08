JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Valley's Eastern European descendents celebrate their heritage today



Published: Sat, April 8, 2017 @ 8:40 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown area Eastern Europeans celebrated their heritage and contributions to Ohio, the United States and, especially, the Mahoning Valley during the second annual Eastern European Month in Ohio.

The event Saturday at First Presbyterian Church on Wick Avenue featured local residents talking about people and organizations of their ethnicity to raise awareness of what they have contributed to the Mahoning Valley.

It was organized by Loretta Ekoniak president of the American Slovak Cultural Association, of Beaver Township, who grew up in Youngstown. She raised up the names of Dr. John Melnick, a radiologist who founded The Rose Melnick Medical Museum at Youngstown State University; and David Dravecky, motivational speaker and former major league baseball pitcher. The baseball career of Dravecky, a graduate of Boardman High School and Youngstown State University, was ended by cancer in his throwing arm.

Ekoniak’s husband, Michael, noted there are also female Slovaks who made their mark and brought fame to the Valley.

Read more about them in Sunday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes