Phantoms clinch playoff berth



Published: Sat, April 8, 2017 @ 11:01 p.m.

Kulbakov posts fifth shutout

YOUNGSTOWN — Ivan Kulbakov's fifth shutout of the season helped the Youngstown Phantoms defeat Team USA 3-0 on Saturday at the Covelli Centre.

The win lifts the Phantoms into fourth place in the USHL's Eastern Conference for the final playoff berth.

Next weekend, the Phantoms will take on the Chicago Steel in the beginning of a best-of-five series. Games 3-4 are scheduled for April 21-22 at the Covelli.

Alex Esposito, Pierce Crawford and Nicolas Werbik scored Youngstown's goals.

