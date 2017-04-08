The largest projects in Mahoning and Trumbull counties over the next four years:
MAHONING COUNTY
New Interstate 680 Interchange at State Route 164: $12.7 million, completed 2018.
Widening Western Reserve Road: From Hitchcock Road to state Route 7, $6.9 million, completed 2021.
South Avenue Intersection Improvements: Signal upgrades from Mathews Road to Midlothian Boulevard, $4.3 million, completed 2021.
MetroParks Bikeway Phase III: Connecting Western Reserve Road to state Route 14, $3.6 million, completed 2019.
State Route 46 upgrades: From Lou Ida Boulevard to County Line Road, $3 million, completed 2020.
Mahoning Avenue resurfacing: From Meander Reservoir Bridge to Meridian Road, $3 million, completed 2021.
Fifth Avenue resurfacing: From Federal Street to Madison Avenue Expressway, includes landscaped median, $2.9 million, completed 2019.
Youngstown signal upgrades: At 17 locations in the city. $2.7 million, completed 2021.
TRUMBULL COUNTY
Reconstruction of Route 422: From Laird Avenue to Ridge Avenue, $3.9 million, completed 2018.
Western Reserve Greenway Phase IV: Running from Warren to Niles, $2.6 million, completed 2020.
Source: Eastgate Regional
Council of Governments
