A major first step toward increasing the likelihood of mothers having healthy babies is to provide them with valuable resources – and nowhere is that truer than in the Mahoning Valley, a health expert says.

“The idea is to bring resources … for expecting and new moms, so they know who provides what’s needed for them so they can have healthy babies,” explained Melvin Harris, a relations specialist with United Healthcare Community Plan of Ohio.

Plenty of such resources and information were on hand for that purpose during Saturday’s third annual Citywide Baby Shower & Community Health Fair at Arlington Heights Recreation Center, 801 Otis St., near downtown.

More than 20 vendors took part in the four-hour fair, which was largely to inform, educate and empower women regarding having healthy infants.

