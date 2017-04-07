YOUNGSTOWN

Parents, students, teachers, staff and community members are invited to offer their views about what qualities and characteristics a Youngstown City Schools high school principal should exhibit.

The district has hired Atlantic Research Partners of Chicago to conduct a national search for high school principals at East and Chaney.

District CEO Krish Mohip announced last month that he wanted a national search to ensure the schools have the best people leading them.

Part of that search involves input from the community. A 12-question survey, available here, will assist in the search.

Advertisements are being placed through local, state and national publications and associations for education professionals.

Applications will be accepted until April 30 or until the positions are filled.