YOUNGSTOWN — Police serving search warrants investigating drug activity found drugs, weapons and arrested three people Thursday night.

About 7:10 p.m. at a 232 North Heights Ave. home, members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit found two large bags of suspected crack cocaine, six individual doses of suspected crack cocaine, a digital scale, fentanyl and a .32-caliber handgun.

Arrested there on charges of possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and being a felon in possession of a firearm was Carlos Herring, 29, who lists the home as his address.

About 6:15 p.m. at a 1063 Orange St. home, police found a .380-caliber handgun, 30 pills and a marijuana grinder. Arrested on charges of possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia was Elizabeth Velazquez-Martell, 27, who lists the home as her address.

Arrested about 5 p.m. at a 375 Hilton Ave. home on charges of possession of drugs, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was Ronisha Harris, 27, after police found seven pills, suspected marijuana, a marijuana grinder and a drum magazine containing 50 rounds of 9mm ammunition at her home.

Herring and Velazquez-Martell remain in the Mahoning County jail pending their arraignments later today in municipal court. Harris was booked into the jail then released on a summons, according to jail records.