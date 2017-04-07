YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said officers found 640 painkillers inside a car they pulled over Thursday for not having a front license plate as well as $560 cash.

Officers pulled the car over about 6:15 p.m. at East Boston Avenue and Jean Street on the South Side and smelled marijuana coming from the inside of the car, reports said.

Reports said the driver, James Gilmer, 35, no address listed, told officers the smell was coming from his hands because he had handled marijuana before getting in the car.

Reports said a records check found Gilmer had a warrant so he was taken into custody. A passenger, Jonathan Gray, 29, of East Boston, was ordered out of the car because police were searching it because of the strong marijuana smell, which stayed even after Gilmer was taken into custody.

Inside the car where Gray was sitting police found five unopened boxes of painkillers and a sixth box that was opened and counted 640 pills. The money was found on Gray, reports said, who was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of possession of drugs. He is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.