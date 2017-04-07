YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County Coroner’s office has ruled that Billie Beshara, the woman whose body was found behind a Boardman plaza last month, died of a drug overdose.

Toxicology tests found that Beshara, 48, of Boardman, had heroin, cocaine, fentanyl, and alcohol in her system at the time of her death, according to the coroner’s office.

Beshara’s body was found in an SUV parked in a lot shared by Starbucks and Nicolinni’s restaurant March 7. She had previously been reported missing by her husband.

Beshara’s death certificate was signed today.