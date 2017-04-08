YOUNGSTOWN

Congressional members say President Donald Trump’s decision to launch a military strike against a Syrian air base in response to chemical weapons used against civilians in that country was the right one.

Some also urged the Republican president to share his strategy before taking further action.

“The U.S. military strike against Syria affirms that our nation will not stand by while international law is broken by the use of chemical weapons against innocent men, women, and children,” said U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th. Syrian President Bashar “Assad’s sinister attack against his own people was a crime against humanity and it is clear that Russia and Iran share responsibility for these war crimes by continuing to militarily support the Assad regime.”

Ryan said he expects a “comprehensive intelligence briefing” on the strike and any future decisions.

“Any long-term operation must take place in consultation with Congress,” he added.

U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson of Marietta, R-6th., said, “The Trump administration is justified in these tactical strikes against the Assad regime, a designated state sponsor of terrorism, [that] has repeatedly demonstrated its willingness to commit barbaric acts against its own people.”

The “missile strike appears to be a proportional response... but there are still unanswered questions, including how the strike will impact American forces on the ground fighting ISIS and what this means for long-term military engagement in Syria,” said U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Cleveland Democrat. “

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, a Republican from the Cincinnati area, said, “The Assad regime clearly violated the 2013 Russian-led agreement at the United Nations requiring Syria to turn over all its chemical weapons.”

Portman added: “We now need a comprehensive strategy with clearly defined purpose and objectives for how we achieve our national security goals in Syria and the region.

