JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Recycling plant workers find Ohio man dead on conveyor belt



Published: Fri, April 7, 2017 @ 10:34 a.m.

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say employees at an Ohio recycling plant found a man’s body on the conveyor belt as they were sorting recycled items.

He was found dead Thursday at a facility in Akron that processes recycling from cities and businesses around the region. It wasn’t immediately clear how the body ended up there or whether the man had any connection to the facility.

The Summit County medical examiner identified him as 52-year-old David Moran, of Akron. That office said today the cause and manner of death were still pending.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes