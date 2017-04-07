BROOKFIELD — A prayer service by the Rev. Monica Beasley-Martin will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday for concerned citizens who oppose two proposed fracking waste injection wells to be located in Brookfield.

Attendees will gather for the prayer on public property at the village green at Brookfield Center.

The prayer service will call attention to the need for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources officials to immediately deny permits to drill the two proposed injection wells in order to protect the public health, safety, and well-being of the Brookfield community and entire surrounding region.

For information about injection wells and man-made earthquakes, visit www.frackfreemahoning.blogspot.com/2016/07/prayer-service-rally-july-12-2016.html