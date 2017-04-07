NORTH LIMA — The Mahoning County Coroner’s office is working to identify the victim of a fatal house fire that occurred Thursday night.

Beaver Township Fire Chief Larry Sauerwein said the house in the 400 block of Forest Avenue was heavily engulfed in flames when he and his crew arrived on scene about 11 p.m.

“Flames [were] through the roof. Approximately half the house was involved,” he said.

One person was found dead. The coroner’s office reportedly was unable to identify the victim at the scene.

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.