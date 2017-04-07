COLUMBUS (AP) — Aspiring medical marijuana growers can begin applying for Ohio licenses in June.

That’s according to information released by the Ohio Department of Commerce at today’s meeting of the Ohio Medical Marijuana Advisory Committee. The department is overseeing selection of 24 qualified cultivators to start.

It plans to release application forms within two to three weeks, giving interested growers 45 to 60 days to meet submission deadlines. The state plans a webinar for interested applicants.

Ohio enacted its medical marijuana law in June 2016. It allows people with 21 medical conditions to purchase and use marijuana after getting a doctor’s recommendation. The law doesn’t allow smoking.

Officials are still finalizing rules for cultivators, processors, testing labs, dispensaries, patients, caregivers and doctors.

The program is due to become operational in September 2018.