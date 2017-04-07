JOBS
Ohio school shooting suspect set for competency hearing



Published: Fri, April 7, 2017 @ 1:17 p.m.

URBANA, Ohio (AP) — A teenager charged in an Ohio school shooting that wounded two students is due in juvenile court for a competency hearing.

An attorney for 17-year-old Ely Serna is asking a judge in Champaign County to close today’s hearing to the public, saying it involves medical and other personal information that isn’t public record and should be protected. The judge is expected to hear arguments on that later today.

Serna is charged as a juvenile with attempted murder, felonious assault and other offenses for the Jan. 20 attack at a high school in West Liberty. He previously denied the charges.

Authorities allege he fired a 12-gauge shotgun at a classmate in a bathroom, critically wounding the teen, then fired at classrooms. A second student also was struck by a shot and slightly injured.

