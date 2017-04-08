YOUNGSTOWN

Police departments never sleep, and a group that is promoting awareness for safe sleep for infants is counting on that.

Officers on all three turns of the city’s police department Friday received training in recognizing an infant asleep in a situation that could be dangerous to the child’s life.

If an officer sees such a situation, they will leave a card with the baby’s parents or guardians so they can receive a free Pack-N-Play to ensure the baby has a safe place to sleep.

The training was conducted by Stephanie Weigel, injury coordinator at Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley, and Erin Bishop, city health commissioner.

The program is run in part by the Ohio Equity Institute, which monitors infant mortality throughout the state. Mahoning County was picked for the pilot program because it is among nine counties that have the highest infant-mortality rates throughout the state.

Over the course of the year, it is hoped the program can be expanded to Trumbull and Columbiana counties.

Read more about the program in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.