AUSTINTOWN — Police are looking for a man who they suspect of stealing more than $2,000 of merchandise, according to a report.

A loss-prevention officer with the Walmart, 6001 Mahoning Ave., provided police with surveillance footage of a white male leaving the store without paying for the merchandise early Thursday morning.

Police said he collected items in a cart, went to the housewares department and put the items into a tote bag. He then walked out of the store with the items in the tote bag.

The merchandise included groceries, several security cameras and several computer routers.