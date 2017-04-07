JOBS
Man gets away with $2K from Austintown Walmart



Published: Fri, April 7, 2017 @ 12:05 p.m.

AUSTINTOWN — Police are looking for a man who they suspect of stealing more than $2,000 of merchandise, according to a report.

A loss-prevention officer with the Walmart, 6001 Mahoning Ave., provided police with surveillance footage of a white male leaving the store without paying for the merchandise early Thursday morning.

Police said he collected items in a cart, went to the housewares department and put the items into a tote bag. He then walked out of the store with the items in the tote bag.

The merchandise included groceries, several security cameras and several computer routers.

