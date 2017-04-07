JOBS
Heidi Daniel leaves local library system for post in Baltimore



Published: Fri, April 7, 2017 @ 12:44 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Heidi M. Daniel, executive director of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County since July 18, 2012, will be leaving in mid-July to take the helm at the Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore.

“This is a bittersweet moment for the library’s board. Five years ago, during the search for a new library director, we recognized the tremendous potential in Heidi Daniel. The past five years have shown us that we made the right decision,” said Dr. David Ritchie, board president.

“We have seen Heidi Daniel in action as a dynamic, professional, trend-setting library director, who enriched our community and created momentum that will continue to move this library system forward for years to come. So having to say ‘goodbye’ is difficult,” Dr. Ritchie added.

For the complete story, read Saturday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

