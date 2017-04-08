YOUNGSTOWN

The Eastgate Regional Council of Governments released a list of transportation projects coming to the Mahoning Valley over the next four years, including a new interchange on Interstate 680, a roundabout at five points in Springfield Township and the completion of a bike trail connecting Lake Erie to the Ohio River.

In addition to routine road-resurfacing and signal upgrades, the list of 53 projects slated for 2018 through 2021 contains some major changes for Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

The new interchange on I-680 aims to reduce congestion at the interchange on Western Reserve Road. It’s scheduled for 2018.

Stephen Zubyk, manager of Eastgate’s transportation improvement program, said the roundabout at the intersection of Mathews and Sheridan Road in Boardman was a success, and one will be added at five points in Springfield Township where Western Reserve, North Lima and Springfield roads all meet.

Finally, the Lake to River Greenway Bike Trail connecting Lake Erie to the Ohio River will be completed in Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

