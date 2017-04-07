CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland police are reviewing whether a dispatcher properly handled communications to send an ambulance after a woman fell headfirst from a bar’s second-story balcony on St. Patrick’s Day and was critically hurt.

Cleveland.com reports the situation was more serious than a police dispatcher implied in comments to an emergency medical service dispatcher.

The police dispatcher said the woman was unconscious and breathing but had a bloody nose. When EMS asked what happened, the dispatcher said with a laugh that it was probably too much St. Patrick’s Day drinking.

The second dispatcher said an ambulance would be sent right away.

A different dispatch later said police were requesting a quickened response and the woman was bleeding from her head.

They city hasn’t released the 911 calls initially reporting the incident.