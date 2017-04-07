JOBS
Chinese state media say Trump to visit China later this year



Published: Fri, April 7, 2017 @ 11:52 a.m.

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media say U.S. President Donald Trump has accepted an invitation from his Chinese counterpart to visit China later this year.

The official Xinhua News Agency reported late Thursday Trump will travel to China at an "early date" in 2017 but gave no details.

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are having their first meeting this week at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

During last year's election campaign and afterward, Trump talked tough about extracting better trade deals out of China and pressuring Beijing to do more to deter North Korea's nuclear program.

Trump joked at a formal dinner with Xi on Thursday he had "gotten nothing" in long talks with the Chinese president but said they had developed a friendly rapport.

