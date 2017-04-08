BOARDMAN

Electronics and appliance retailer hhgregg will begin liquidating its assets Saturday after failing to find a buyer for the 62- year-old company.

All 132 stores will close, including the location at 441 Boardman-Poland Road in Shops at Boardman Park.



The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy March 6.

Beginning Sunday, in-store items will be priced for liquidation and will be available for purchase until the retailer’s stock is depleted.

A steady stream of curious customers wandered through the Boardman store this evening, many looking for going-out-of-business deals.

