BOARDMAN

Terms such as “consumer” and “profit” might be beyond the grasp of a second-grader.

That’s why second-grade teachers at Stadium Drive Elementary organized the school’s second annual economics carnival this week.

“Anything we can connect to the real world helps them understand why they need to learn it,” said teacher Jessica Koehler. “If we can connect it to something they can touch and work at, they’ll get it so much more.”

The school’s second-grade students divided into groups, each of which ran its own booth. There was an “Amazing Arcade,” “Crazy for Candy” store, and the “Petting Zoo Crew.”

Carley Albanese, 7, manned the “Crazy for Candy” booth. She explained that blow pops cost two tickets, while Dum Dum lollipops cost only one.

“It’s pretty fun,” she said of running the booth.

Gianna Berardino, who was stationed at a portrait-drawing booth,

said, “I’ve learned that if you make colorful signs, it will attract customers.”

Read more about the program in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.