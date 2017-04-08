AUSTINTOWN

Charles Brown was 21 when he was drafted into the Army. His wife said he was thrilled when she told him he was going to be a father, and he doted on his daughter, Heather, during the three months they had together before he left for Vietnam.

On March 20 1967, Brown was killed during a firefight at age 23. His entire platoon perished in the war.

On Oct. 2, 1962, James Prommersberger walked into a military recruiter’s office with his best friend. It was his 18th birthday, and he had dreamed of being a Marine since he was a child.

Prommersberger was sent to Vietnam, and 10 days before he was to return home, he volunteered to retrieve wounded men under sniper fire. He heard mortar fire and jumped on top of a wounded man to shield him. The man survived, but Prommersberger died.

Both Brown and Prommersberger will be inducted into the Ohio Military Hall of Fame for Valor on May 5.

