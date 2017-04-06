YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a woman who called 911 Wednesday claiming someone had threatened and robbed her was instead arrested on drug trafficking and misusing 911 charges.

Reports said police were called about 2:50 p.m. to the Cleveland and Oak Hill avenues on the South Side, where Jennifer Fantone, 37, told them she was at a nearby store and a man reached in her car, took $20 from her and threatened her with a gun.

Police found the man and he told them he had arranged to meet Fantone at the store because she was going to sell him some painkillers. The man was upset that he got fake painkillers, reports said, and police also looked at the man’s phone and he used it to text Fantone.

Fantone later admitted she had sold the man caffeine pills, reports said. She was booked into the Mahoning County jail and is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.