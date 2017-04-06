JOBS
Youngstown councilwoman has community session Saturday



Published: Thu, April 6, 2017 @ 1:05 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Councilwoman Anita Davis, D-6th, invites the public to sit down and share what is going on in Youngstown neighborhoods during a “Coffee & Conversation” at 10 a.m. Saturday, at Flamebeau Dinner Club, 2308 Market St.

Davis will provide complimentary coffee and doughnuts as she give an overview of major happenings in the city. She also will take questions. Topics include road resurfacing and water rates. Future dates and locations will be posted on her website: Anita4council.com.

