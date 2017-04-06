YOUNGSTOWN – Bob Black, 68, the longtime news anchor for 21 WFMJ-TV, who retired in 2015, has died. Black's broadcasting career began in 1978. After graduating high school, Black would then go to Penn State University, where he earned a degree in education in 1970.

On social media, an outpouring of condolences has taken place to remember the legendary broadcast journalist. Below are just some of the messages.

FACEBOOK:

Ashlee Iannucci – Many of us grew up watching you on the news...So very sad! Rest In Peace

Jess Marie Meso – So sad. I loved watching him as a news anchor growing up

Jessica Bailey – So sad! Thoughts and prayers to his loved ones. I grew up watching him

Rebecca Woodall Stocker – My dad loved him and Tom Holden. RIP

Deniro Dawson – Rest in peace Bob black one of the greatest sorry for the loss to his family in news family will be missed

Vicki Turowski Vicars – Certainly a wonderful man who has left his mark on our lives. We watched him for years! Rest In Peace, Bob. May your family be comforted in this time of grieving.

Dave Ramos – He's back with Tom Holden and Don Guthrie now.

Nancy Donofrio – Rest in peace, you were a great journalist. Deepest sympathy to his family.

TWITTER:

@stormhaueter: RIP to a valley legend. It was an honor being able to watch this guy growing up!

@BeatleBailey68: Rest In Peace, Bob. You were a huge part of my childhood. #youngstown

@JamesCibella: Sad to hear about this. Grew up watching Bob. RIP.

@rkferguson: Very sad. Bob was a great journalist. Watched him nearly all my life.

@Shane_Cole: Youngstown legend. RIP

@ClarenceOveur1: Tom Holden, Bob Black...the news anchors of my childhood are fading away.