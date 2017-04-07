WARREN

There were 13 fatal suspected drug overdoses in Trumbull County just since last Saturday, county coroner Dr. Humphrey Germaniuk said Thursday.

The coroner’s office still is awaiting autopsy and toxicology results to determine the precise causes of death, however, said chief investigator Shelley Mazanetz.

These deaths follow in the wake of a record-high overdose spike last month in the county.

In March, Trumbull County saw 189 opioid overdoses, according to the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board.

That compares with 45 in February and 75 in January. Of those 189 people who overdosed in March, most were revived with the antidote naloxone, a news release states.

But not everyone is fortunate enough to survive.

