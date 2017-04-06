JOBS
Trans-Siberian Orchestra founder Paul O'Neill dies at 61



Published: Thu, April 6, 2017 @ 10:56 a.m.

Paul O’Neill, the founder of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, has died after a battle with a chronic illness. He was 61.

“The entire Trans-Siberian Orchestra family, past and present, is heartbroken to share the devastating news that Paul O’Neill has passed away from chronic illness,” said a statement posted on the band’s website.

According to TMZ.com, O’Neill was found dead in a Tampa, Fla., hotel room. There were no signs of foul play, but police don’t know yet how long he was dead before they responded to a 911 call

Trans-Siberian Orchestra has played at Covelli Centre about a half-dozen times in the past decade, most recently in November.

