YOUNGSTOWN
Youngstown-Warren Black Nurses’ Association has scholarships available through April 15 for African-American students enrolled in practical or registered nursing programs.
Scholarships will be presented at the organization’s annual scholarship brunch and auction set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 13 at the McGuffey Centre, 1649 Jacobs Road.
Tickets are $20 each. For information, call 330-743-2091.
An incorrect date for the brunch was listed in the Society Digest on April 2.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.