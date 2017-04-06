YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown-Warren Black Nurses’ Association has scholarships available through April 15 for African-American students enrolled in practical or registered nursing programs.

Scholarships will be presented at the organization’s annual scholarship brunch and auction set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 13 at the McGuffey Centre, 1649 Jacobs Road.

Tickets are $20 each. For information, call 330-743-2091.

An incorrect date for the brunch was listed in the Society Digest on April 2.