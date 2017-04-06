AUSTINTOWN — Penn National Gaming Inc. will move the general manager of Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course to Mississippi on May 1.

Mike Galle, who has been general manager of the local racino since it opened in September 2014, will relocate to Mississippi to oversee two of Penn’s properties there: Hollywood Casino Golf Coast in Bay St. Louis and Boomtown Casino Biloxi in Biloxi.

Rafael Verde, general manager at Penn’s Hollywood Casino Toledo, will oversee the Austintown racino temporarily until a new manager is named.