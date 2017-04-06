SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California woman accused of killing the father of her two children is being processed for release from jail later today after posting an unprecedented $35 million bail raised by friends, family and business associates with ties to China.

Tiffany Li is backed by a group that raised $4 million cash and pledged $62 million in San Francisco Bay Area property.

Li pleaded not guilty to murder and directing her boyfriend and another man to kill Keith Green and dispose of his body. Prosecutors say she feared losing custody of her children.

Li was arrested in May in Hillsborough, a wealthy suburb 20 miles south of San Francisco.

California courts require twice the bail amount if property is used instead of cash. She must remain on round-the-clock electronic monitoring.