CINCINNATI (AP) — A man suspected in a gunbattle at a Cincinnati nightclub that left two dead has been indicted on two murder charges and 36 other counts.

Hamilton County Joe Deters said today the indictment charges 27-year-old Cornell Beckley with murder in the March 26 shootings of O'Bryan Spikes and Deondre Davis. Fifteen other people were injured.

Davis was also charged in Spikes' slaying, but those charges were dismissed after Davis' death Tuesday. Davis' family denies he was involved.

Beckley's attorney has said his client denies the shooting allegations.

The prosecutor says there's no evidence Spikes fired a gun in what Deters says appeared to be a shooting between two groups.

Authorities say they found three guns and are seeking an unidentified suspect.