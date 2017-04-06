YOUNGSTOWN - A Mahoning County Grand Jury Thursday indicted 22 people including Ethan Dudash, 26, West Boulevard, Boardman, on aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, two counts of OVI and obstructing official business.

On Jan. 31, reports say police stopped Dudash on West Boulevard after seeing him drive through the front yard of Disciples of Christ Church.

While participating in a field sobriety test, Dudash reportedly insisted he could drive home, told officers the smell of alcohol was from his fiancée, complained that the incident "was going to cost him money, and that he also wanted 'Trump' here," according to the report.

Dudash reportedly resisted arrest, repeatedly trying to pull away from officers. Once he was restrained, officers reportedly found a plastic baggie in his jacket pocket containing 19 Tramadol pills and two Hydrocodone pills, which are opioid pain medications.

The grand jury also indicted Leslie Howard, 29, Market Street, on being a felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence, carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, obstructing official business, possession of heroin and possession of cocaine with a forfeiture specification.

On Mar. 1, reports say police tried to pull over a car Howard was driving for an improper turn, and he instead led officers on a short chase before drove into the woods and ran out of the car.

As Howard was running, police saw him throw something on the ground, and that turned out to be a 9 mm pistol, reports said. Howard was caught after he fell down.

The grand jury also indicted Alexis Bonamese, 28, Wolcott Avenue, Boardman, on possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Mar. 5, reports say Bonamase told police she had returned home that night to find the lights on and a back door open. She also said she heard “people walking on the first floor in the living room and dining room area” of the house, leading her to call 911 and hide in the basement with her two children.

When officers arrived, they found “nothing appeared to be missing or disturbed” and there were no signs of forced entry.

While checking a basement bedroom, however, police reportedly found a bag containing 6.6 grams of suspected heroin, a used syringe, a lighter, a paper towel “with numerous spots of blood,” and spoons with residue on them.

Bonamase reportedly denied the items belonged to her and told police she is in rehab and on probation.