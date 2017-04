BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

BARINGER, HEATHER LYNN 11/14/1967 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft



CONSIGLIO, FRANK RICHARD 9/6/1968 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

FANTONE, JENNIFER LYNN 7/15/1979 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Trafficking in Drugs



JOHNSON, MELVIN DOUGLAS JR 8/15/1969 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Violate Protection Order or Consent Agreement



LAROUERE, COLIN F 1/12/1983 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia



MELE, MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER 5/20/1987 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Burglary

PATTERSON, CHERYL LYNN 6/19/1957 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs



PERKINS, KEIJUAN 4/30/1992 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Theft



REESE, HOLLIE 1/7/1990 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse

SCOTT, JOHN W 9/27/1954 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)



SMALLWOOD, RODNEY L 4/22/1994 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Burglary



SQUIBBS, ASHTON TROY 8/12/1998 OSP Possession of Drugs

TORRES, JAIME R 7/13/1989 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Trafficking in Drugs

WINPHRIE, KENNETH CASPER 12/9/1961 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Theft

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

AVERS, JOSEPH IRVEN 7/23/1952 3/27/2017 TIME SERVED



BARFIELD, JAMES SCOTT 4/24/1973 3/31/2017 TIME SERVED



BEARDMAN, TIMOTHY 7/19/1967 4/4/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



BOND, FRANK LYNN 3/8/1994 3/10/2017 BONDED OUT



BOWDISH, ROBERT LEE III 11/3/1997 12/5/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



BROOKS, DARRIAN M 11/8/1988 3/2/2017 BONDED OUT



CHACE, AUSTIN C 11/19/1992 1/20/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



DYER, CAMERON E 8/13/1986 12/8/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



GREEN, RYNE MATTHEW 10/2/1984 3/26/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

GROVE, BRANDON ORLANDO 5/13/1986 3/29/2017 TIME SERVED



HACKETT, MICHAEL D 4/28/1986 1/6/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



HASLEY, BRANDON 2/5/1993 1/24/2017 TIME SERVED



HEARD, JASON 2/7/1996 11/18/2015 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



HOUSER, JAMAR A 2/16/1991 1/21/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



JOHNSON, SEDRIC L II 6/12/1997 11/8/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



MCDOWELL, JAZMYNE LAJIA 4/3/1996 1/30/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



MONT, JASON J 9/26/1977 5/26/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



PATTERSON, JUSTIN 10/30/1988 3/17/2017 TIME SERVED



REDMOND, THEAPLUS L 9/1/1982 3/17/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



REESE, MICHAEL EDWARD 8/8/1987 3/29/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



RYAN, GARY EUGENE 11/6/1986 3/22/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



SMITH, DEANDRE C 10/13/1993 3/21/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



SOLINGER, HELEN 6/4/1983 4/4/2017 BONDED OUT



TENSLEY, CHARSHELL DIAMOND LENAY 8/14/1989 3/31/2017 BONDED OUT



VALENTIN, CARLOS ANTONIO 11/16/1990 10/31/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



WALP, MICHELLE LEE 9/26/1986 2/14/2017 BONDED OUT



WILLIAMS, ANDREW K 6/13/1997 2/28/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



WILSON, MARIAH BLU 11/23/1993 1/6/2017 TIME SERVED