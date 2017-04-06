BOSTON (AP) — The Latest on closing arguments in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez (all times local):

10:05 a.m.

A lawyer for ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez has told jurors that the prosecution’s star witness is “a perjurer and a liar” who is the real killer of two men Hernandez is accused of gunning down over a spilled drink.

During closing arguments Thursday, attorney Jose Baez told jurors that prosecutors made a “deal with the devil” when they agreed to give immunity to Hernandez’s former friend, Alexander Bradley. Baez said Bradley got the “deal of a lifetime” for claiming that Hernandez shot two men after one of them accidentally bumped into Hernandez at a Boston nightclub and spilled his drink.

Prosecutors have said Hernandez was enraged over the encounter at the club because he felt disrespected. They are scheduled to give their closing argument after the defense concludes its closing.

Hernandez is already serving life in prison for the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.