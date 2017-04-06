AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The Latest on the first round of the Masters on Thursday (all times local):

Dustin Johnson has arrived at Augusta National and apparently will try to play in the Masters despite a lower back injury.

Johnson’s status has been up in the air since late Wednesday afternoon, when he took what his agent described as a “serious” fall down the staircase at a home he’s rented for the week. He was told to remain immobile and begin a regimen of anti-inflammatory medication and icing, in hopes of being able to play.

Johnson is scheduled to go off in the last group for Thursday’s opening round at 2:03 p.m. EDT. With about an hour to go, he headed to the practice range to take a few easy swings and test out his back.

The world’s No. 1-ranked player has won his last three starts.