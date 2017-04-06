AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Dustin Johnson arrived at Augusta National on quite a roll, having won his last three tournaments.

He never even took a shot at the first major of the year.

The world's No. 1-ranked player was forced to withdraw from the Masters toda because of a lower back injury suffered less than 24 hours earlier in a freak fall at the home he was renting for the week.

"I want to play," Johnson said. "I just can't swing."

He certainly tried, arriving at the club about two hours before he was scheduled to tee off in the final group of the opening round with two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson and PGA Championship winner Jimmy Walker.

Johnson took some easy swings on the practice range, headed back inside for additional treatment, and then broke out his longer irons and even the driver to see how the back reacted.

He was clearly in pain, rubbing his back several times and letting his caddie tee up the ball so he didn't have bend over. After an extended conversation with his coach, Butch Harmon, Johnson started walking toward the first tee.

His intention was to play. His back wouldn't let him.