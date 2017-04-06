CAMPBELL

Campbell will likely become the latest Mahoning Valley city to adopt a law prohibiting the tethering of pets under harsh conditions.

An amendment to the city’s legislation on animals and fowl will come up for final passage at the next regular council meeting scheduled for April 19.

Among other stipulations, the ordinance prohibits tying pets outside when a severe weather warning is in effect.

It also forbids using a tether that could enable a pet to strangle itself or using a pinching-type of collar that causes “unnecessary discomfort” to an animal.

Upon the first offense, violation of the tethering ordinance is punishable as a minor misdemeanor. If an animal becomes sick or injured as a result of the violation, the punishment is a first-degree misdemeanor.

Along with the tethering ordinance, council is looking to add other provisions to its body of animal legislation. Council is slated to approve language that mirrors Ohio law prohibiting animal cruelty, animal neglect and animal fighting for the purpose of gambling and entertainment.

