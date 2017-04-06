WASHINGTON (AP) — Most Americans oppose funding President Donald Trump's wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and even many of his supporters reject his proposed budget cuts to scientific and medical research, according to poll released today by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The president gets higher marks for efforts to boost defense spending and beef up the border patrol, the poll found.

The results come at a crucial time. Congressional Republicans and Democrats are wrestling over whether to include a down payment for the wall – financed by U.S. taxpayers instead of Mexico, despite Trump's repeated promises – in the spending bill to keep the government open at the end of the month. Trump has yet to pass a major bill through Congress as his 100th day in office nears.

The poll offers a mixed view of Trump's budget plan, which drew criticism from Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill.

Americans supported cuts to foreign aid, but opposed Trump's planned cuts to spending on environmental programs and fighting climate change. People were more likely to oppose than favor cutting federal help for public broadcasting and the arts and by huge margins supported additional money for veterans' programs.

"The military is depleted, and the veterans have been hurting," said Margaret Hall, 77, a Trump supporter from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Trump's spending plans are facing their first test on Capitol Hill, as lawmakers debate his request for $30 billion for an immediate cash infusion for the military and $3 billion for additional border security, including a $1 billion down payment for new fencing and other barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border.