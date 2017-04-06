JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Youngstown council authorizes purchase of microwave radio system



Published: Wed, April 5, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

City council authorized the board of control Wednesday to purchase a new police and fire radio system.

The new microwave system would cost about $1.7 million with about $200,000 more in interest paid over 10 years to Motorola – or about $190,000 annually.

Not only would the two departments get a new radio system, but it would be a financial savings for the city, police Chief Robin Lees said.

That’s because Youngstown is currently paying about $350,000 to $375,000 annually to AT&T for maintenance of copper lines used for the existing analog system and the cost keeps increasing, Lees said.

“We’re on a deteriorating system and we could realize a considerable savings by switching to a microwave system,” he said.

Read more about the plan in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes