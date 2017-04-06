YOUNGSTOWN

Three Youngstown Board of Education members discussed what member Dario Hunter calls the “meat and potatoes” of the district during a Wednesday finance committee meeting.

“Finance is tied to everything,” Hunter said. “This meeting is in the best interest of the district, the kids and the community.”

The committee includes Hunter as chairman and board member Corinne Sanderson as a member. Board member Jackie Adair joined the first meeting as a guest.

Sanderson moved to discuss hiring a new treasurer because Sherry Tyson is retiring as of July 31.

“We should start looking at resumes and getting recommendations since it is within our authority to hire a treasurer,” she said.

Adair suggested the committee gather financial information – and a lot of it – to report to the public and be responsible for easily getting access to it.

“This has been my concern from Day One where [the district] stands financially, bottom line,” she said. “I will go on record saying I will not, do not support another [district operating] levy.”

She also listed a cost-benefit analysis of CEO Krish Mohip’s social worker hirings in place of Judge Theresa Dellick of Mahoning County Juvenile Court’s Early Warning System – a $3,000 grant for each middle school and high school participating.

