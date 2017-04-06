YOUNGSTOWN

The majority of city block watch leaders who could be reached this week said they had no opinion on the police and fire department’s plan to encrypt their radio traffic with the purchase of a new radio system.

City council on Wednesday sent the $1.7 million purchase request to the board of control. Police Chief Robin Lees said earlier this week he hopes to have the equipment in place by June.

The new system has the potential for allowing the department to encrypt, or hide, its signals from the airwaves unless someone has one of the new radios with the encryption code. A decision on encryption will rest with the mayor. The radios are estimated to cost about $3,000 apiece.

Although the city does not have to encrypt the signals with the new system, police officials said they want to encrypt radio traffic to increase officer safety.

While most block watch leaders reached had no opinion, two did.

